Accra, Jan.29, GNA - When family members emigrate they leave with dreams and aspirations of providing a better future for those back home.



Ensuring that their family is better off and their children are able to pursue further education is paramount in the mind of a migrant.

Due to a lack of flexibility in working hours, a lack of disposable income, plus high air travel costs, migrants rarely return home within the first two and five years of their departure. Their priority is in securing their new home and sending money back to their native country to assist with basic necessities, such as food and paying bills.

The main use of remittances within receiving countries is highly dependent on a country’s internal infrastructure and economy.

Below, we have highlighted the main usage based on research conducted by the United Nations Conference on Trade And Development (UNCTAD):





GNA