GNA Feature by Comfort Sena Fetrie



Tamale, Jan. 29, GNA - Trauma associated with overloading and speeding, has been identified as one of the major causes of road accidents in Ghana and accounts for 60 percent of car crashes, with huge economic and social impacts annually.

Available information

Statistics from the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) shows that four people die daily on the country’s roads. Estimates from the authority also shows that the country loses about $230 million, yearly due to road accidents with more than 1600 deaths yearly.

It stated that the loss correlated to 1.7 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product, which affects National Development.

The NRSA announced in 2010 that there were 19 fatalities per 10,000 vehicles in Ghana.

The data indicated that 43 percent of the fatalities involved pedestrians and 53 percent involved occupants of vehicles, which mostly occur through overloading and speeding by drivers.

About 23 percent of all pedestrian fatalities according to the NRSA involved all ages, mostly children below the ages between seven and 16 years and above.

The MTTD figures

A report from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service indicates that in 2019, deaths on Ghana’s roads increased from 592 in the first quarter of 2018 to 696 in the same period of 2019.

Ghana is said to be one of the middle income countries in which most of the injuries from trauma occur due to carelessness and disrespect for road traffic rules and regulation.

Overloaded vehicles speed on the road, especially freight vehicles, and in the process destroy the roads, impacting negatively on economic growth, because the damage caused on the roads grow exponentially as the load increases.

Damage to roads as result of overloading leads to higher maintenance and repair costs and shortens the lifespan of roads, which places additional burden on the state as well as law abiding road users, who ultimately carry the costs of careless and inconsiderate overloading offenders.

If the problem of overloading and speeding is not controlled, this cost would be carried by the road user, which would require significant increases in road user charges such as the fuel levy, vehicle license fees among others.

Effects of overloading?

Overloading is a safety hazard that leads to unnecessary loss of lives, and also cause the rapid deterioration of roads, resulting in increased maintenance and transportation costs.

Overloaded vehicles threaten road safety and contribute to many of the fatal accidents on our roads.

The overloaded vehicles put the driver at risk and also passengers and other road users.

It has been established that overloading and over speeding of vehicles, could cause the tyres of vehicles in question to overheat and wear rapidly, which increases the chance of premature, dangerous and expensive failure or blow outs.

The driver’s control and operating space in the overloaded vehicle can diminish, and escalate chances for accidents.

Besides these, the headlights of an overloaded vehicle at night will tilt up, blinding oncoming drivers to possible debris or obstructions on the roadways.

Having put that pressure on the vehicle through overloading, the brakes of such vehicles would have to do extra work, because the vehicle could be heavier due to overloading and can overheat and loose its effectiveness to stop the vehicle.

Sometimes, drivers forget to use seat belts and when there is a minor accident, the result usually becomes worse or aggravate to major injuries and sometimes fatalities.

Apart of the risks involved in overloading and speeding a vehicle, vehicle owners spend so much on maintenance costs, especially on the tyres, brakes, shock absorbers and higher fuel consumption.

Experience of Experts

Dr Noel Tolgou Yempabe, Consultant Orthopaedic and head of the Trauma Unit at the Tamale Teaching Hospital has indicated that most of the trauma cases recorded in most recognised health facilities were as result of delays at traditional bonesetters’ centres, which also usually resulted into trauma related deaths, amputations and disabilities, especially among children.

He advised members of the public to send victims with trauma cases to hospital for proper treatment to reduce deaths and disability.

Dr Dominic Konadu-Yeboah, the Head of Trauma and Orthopaedics at the Komfo Anorkye Teaching Hospital (KATH) at a three-day training of Journalists drawn from the Upper East Upper West, and Northern regions, organised by the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, educated members of the public on how to give first aid to injured persons when they encounter fresh accidents.

According to him, the first step to take is to hold fractured limbs elevated, to reduce swelling and occult bleeding into the site of the fracture.

According to him, in the case of severe visible bleeding from a fracture site, one must apply direct pressure using a clean cloth and elevate the affected limb to control the bleeding.

The third step is the application of ice cubes to a fracture site which also helps to reduce limb swelling and relieve pain as first aid before the patient is moved to any nearby hospital for early treatment to save his or her life.

Way forward

Having stated these, on road accidents, it is clearly important to propose some solutions to the problems, and suggest that insurance companies abrogate unconditionally, insurance covering vehicles that overload or speed to reduce the risks of accidents that are avoidable.

Highways authorities and state institutions responsible for order and compliance on the roads should implement an efficient checking system to enforce weights and dimensions at an affordable cost.

Government should provide a large scale project as part of the transport system to demonstrate the feasibility of using high speed weigh motion to direct enforcement of overloading.

It is important to urge agencies such as the Motor Transport and Traffic unit, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Building and Road Research Institute, Ghana Highways Authority and Department of Urban Roads to partner the NRSA to end the act of overloading and speeding by incorporating campaign strategies.

Motor riders and their pilots should wear helmets when on motor bikes to also protect them from more injuries and deaths.

Most trauma cases that lead to death comes as result of delays to hospital and delay in treatment and inadequate fluid resuscitation.

It is recommended that Government provides Orthopaedic Care Departments with modern equipment to improve on health care delivery at the various hospitals and support teaching hospitals nationwide to organise training workshops for medical practitioners annually, to enhance their capacities to provide quality health care for the populace.

Also, stakeholders in the health sector, non-governmental Organisations and philanthropic institutions should assist trauma and orthopaedic departments across the country to properly rehabilitate and integrate trauma patients into society.

Government should put in place measures to reduce death and disability related to trauma to enhance development.

Government should also find lasting solutions to reduce the high cost of trauma related treatment cases.

