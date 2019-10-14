news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 14, GNA - Smart devices have become important portals that provide users with intelligent experiences. In the advent of the all-scenario intelligent era, consumers are anticipating new, revolutionary experiences. In the “all-connected” age, Huawei stands out the vendor with the ability to provide an all-scenario experience.



Huawei, additionally has an integrated set of capabilities across chips, devices, cloud services, and networks, and is currently the industry's only vendor that can provide end-to-end 5G systems.

Building on these strengths, as the leader of the 5G era, Huawei will bring an inspired, intelligent experience to global consumers in every aspect of their lives.

The company’s strategy for the hyper connected era is mainly focused on smartphones, wearables, smart homes, Internet of Vehicles, smart office, cloud services and immersion communications.

In line with its global vision, Huawei Consumer Business Group aims to deliver in the Middle East and Africa, an intelligent experience to consumers across all scenarios, including smart home, as well as health and fitness.

The strategy involves primary (smartphones) and secondary portals (tablets, PCs, wearables, speakers, infotainment systems, etc.) and IoT devices (including lighting, security, audio and video, etc.) Together, they will be the foundation of the all-connected digital world.

The upcoming products to be rolled out in the Middle East and Africa consist of a wide variety of devices including the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2, HUAWEI FreeBuds 3, HUAWEI Smart Scale and HUAWEI WiFi Q2 Pro.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2: Your Smart Companion

The recently revealed HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 is the next generation of Huawei’s line of smartwatches. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 is capable of providing users with a smart experience on their wrist, making technology more accessible. Available in two sizes of 42mm and 46mm, it is Huawei’s first smartwatch with an all-in-one 3D glass screen for a wider and boundless display.

The new smartwatches are also capable of features such as Bluetooth calling and music playback. The smartwatch is also capable of extended battery life:

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 46mm can operate up to two weeks, with both the intelligent heart rate monitor and call notification functions on whereas, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 42mm series can operate continuously for up to one week. Both series of watches have greatly improved battery life in the GPS tracked sports mode.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 also incorporates health and technology together - to read and review comprehensive health and fitness to great detail. The smartwatch boasts a feature called HUAWEI TruRelax™ technology that reads HRV (heart rate variability) values and provide feedback on the user's stress index. Ranging from up to 15 multiple sports activities to health monitoring such as heart rate and sleep with HUAWEI TruSleep™ 2.0. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 is a perfect example of a smarter life.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 3: Music like never before

Audiophiles all over the world keep a high standard when it comes to headphones and earphones. However, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 uses advanced intelligent features to deliver to those standards, while also bridging good looks and functionality.

Thanks to the HUAWEI Kirin A1 chip, Huawei’s first chip designed specifically for hearable and wearable market.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 is housed in a rounded charging case, designed to comfortably fit in your pocket, and rest easily in the palm of your hand.

The noise reduction algorithm allows HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 to effectively reduce environmental noise, allowing for a high-quality call experience. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 are also the first Open-fit TWS earbuds that both support call noise reduction and accurate real-time active noise cancellation.

The FreeBuds 3 case is equipped with wireless charging capabilities and can be charged by both wireless chargers and reverse wireless charged by smartphones that support reverse wireless charging. Because of the highly efficient power consumption of the Kirin A1 chip, HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 are able to provide four hours of playback from a single charge, and a total of 20 hours when used alongside the charging case.

HUAWEI Smart Scale: The smart way to keep track

Keeping its focus on health, the HUAWEI Smart Scale is the smart way to keep track of all body values. Capable of reading up to 9 body compositions in one detection, the HUAWEI Smart Scale will help you keep track of your weight, body fat percentage, BMR, BMI and even more detailed readings such body water percentage, visceral fat, muscle and bone mass and protein levels.

This is possible due to the high precision BIA (Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis) chip, 4 pressure sensors and 360° adjustable scale feet to achieve accurate & convenient measurement.

Apart from helping users to keep track of their body, the HUAWEI Smart Scale also includes more features such as a Smart Alarm Clock, a personal fitness coach and a user-friendly app.

HUAWEI WiFi Q2 Pro: Uninterrupted Connectivity

Adding to the smart living scenario is the recently revealed HUAWEI WiFi Q2 Pro, the new-generation whole home WiFi system from Huawei. Housing advanced technology such as Huawei's Gigahome 5630 gigabit PLC modem chip and the innovative PLC Turbo technology, Huawei promises uninterrupted connectivity all across your home focusing on fast speeds, better connections and lower latency.

Apart from increasing network performance, HUAWEI WiFi Q2 Pro can also boost weak signals. As easy as plug and play, the router connects users to the hotspot and frequency band with the strongest signal, while optimizing Wi-Fi channels to ensure strong connections all around the house.

GNA