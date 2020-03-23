news, story, article

Accra, March 23, GNA - With the wide range of smartphones to choose from in the mid-tier segment, finding the one device that aces them all is easily a time-consuming task. However, Huawei’s latest smartphone might just have made things easier.



We got to play with the new HUAWEI nova 5T, its latest entrée in the mid-tier sector and we are more than impressed with what we saw. Packing powerful camera hardware, flagship-grade features and a stunning design, the HUAWEI nova 5T is easily one of our favorite smartphones this year, which we like to dub a “mid flagship”.

Flagship Powerful Performance

Now the performance is where the HUAWEI nova 5T really shines. Thanks to its power-packed hardware, the HUAWEI nova 5T rides on performance levels that are on par with modern flagship devices.

With the Kirin 980, Huawei’s flagship chipset, powering the smartphone with 8GB of RAM, the phone is butter smooth and super-fast while running and switching through multiple apps.

In terms of storage, the phone comes with 128GB space and for a smoother user experience, it comes with EMUI 9.1 out of the box. Along with the powerful hardware, it is powered by Android and allows users full access to their favorite applications.

Huawei devices are known for their extended battery life, a trend that has carried on to the HUAWEI nova 5T. Packed with a solid 3750 mAh battery, the smartphone promises extended usage periods and the 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge feature recharges the battery back to 50% in 30 minutes.

In addition to this, the HUAWEI nova 5T also packs in GPU Turbo 3.0, a premium feature seen on flagship devices that enhances graphics quality to boost gameplay experience.

5 AI Cameras

Starting things off is the camera setup on the HUAWEI nova 5T. Huawei has packed it with, not one or two, but 5 AI powered cameras. The Quad camera setup on the back consists of a 48MP HD lens, 16MP wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP bokeh lens, that ensure stunning results in low-light, wide landscape shots, extreme close ups and even portrait shots with a smooth blur effect.

On the rear camera setup, the AI system is capable of recognising 22 categories and adjusting the settings accordingly to ensure that the final result is crisp and clear. Additionally, the AI features also include AIS Super Night Mode and AI HDR+ backlit photo, which uses complex algorithms for better results in low light while compensating for exposure or shadows.

For the creative folk, the camera also packs AI Portrait Color, which records videos in greyscale while just the subject stays in color. This stunning cinematic effect is great for creative video production in cases such as a dance performance where the focus should be just on the dancer. Additionally, one can also enjoy Super Slow-mo recording at 960fps and capture some of the best moments in true cinematic style.

Meanwhile, the 32MP AI Selfie Superstar camera upfront does live up to its name, taking some of the best selfies seen on a smartphone. The AI features also extend to the front camera, which is capable of recognising eight scenes and adjusts the settings accordingly.

Additionally, it can also enhance beauty with AI Beautification and includes a 4-in-1 Pixel fusion technology for brighter night selfies. Similar to the rear cameras, the front camera is also packed with AI HDR+, which allows for great portrait shots even in low light situations

The AI powered Movie Editor and Spotlight Reel is also a nice touch, catering to today’s content creator who opts for recording on smartphones. The AI Movie Editor allows users to do complex video editing with great ease which puts them on the director seat of their next best creating.

On the other hand, the Spotlight Reel feature uses powerful AI algorithms to automatically pick highlights and recurring subjects from users’ videos and brings simplicity to the editing process.

Stylish and Trendy Design

The HUAWEI nova 5T is definitely a phone that stands out when it comes to design. Its elegant display, slim profile and stylish color make it a smartphone that simply looks stunning.

Upfront, the 6.26-inch FullView FHD+ Display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 creates an immersive viewing experience, be it while watching movies or even long gaming sessions. This is complemented by the 7.86mm thin profile of the phone, inclusive of the side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The backside of the phone, however, is a treat to the eyes. Complete in a refined glass finish, the HUAWEI nova 5T boasts a unique texture on the back of the phone that accentuates lighting contrasts for a more immersive multi-layered 3D effect.

The phone is available in three color variants - a classy and elegant black, a sea-inspired Crush Blue and the loud and vibrant Midsummer Purple, complete with the new nova logo incorporated in.

Final Verdict

“If you are looking for a new smartphone that stays within a budget, but at the same time brings with it flagship-grade hardware and a premium camera that can create stunning results, then the HUAWEI nova 5T is the phone for you. Not only does it deliver in terms of performance, it also boasts a design philosophy that makes it stand out in the smartphone market.”

