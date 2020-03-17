news, story, article

Accra, March 17, GNA - Huawei nova 5T is trending and beating competition in Ghana.



Huawei has updated its youthful and fan-favorite nova series with a brand new device that puts together premium innovation and chic design.

Geared up to refresh the series with a new life is the HUAWEI nova 5T, Huawei’s latest mid-tier smartphone that packs flagship grade hardware and performance boasting the title of a trendy flagship.

The nova series has a wide range of devices that are budget friendly but at the same time unique in terms of design and houses features seen on Huawei’s premium devices. Huawei has continued this trend with the HUAWEI nova 5T, which boasts a whole new look and promises unprecedented performance levels.





1.Pro-grade Camera : Five AI Cameras for Multi-Scenario Photography

The HUAWEI nova 5T continues the trend of camera focused devices on the nova series. This time taking it up a notch, the latest smartphone comes with 5 AI powered cameras, inclusive of a quad camera setup at the back and a powerful camera up front.

On the back, the setup comprises of a 48MP HD lens, 16MP wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP bokeh lens, which ensures stunning results in low-light, wide landscape shots, extreme close ups and even portrait shots with a smooth blur effect.

Additionally, the on-board AI makes it even easier to take stunning photos and videos. Capable of recognizing up to 22 scenarios by adjusting the settings required, the AI ensures perfect shots.

The AI features also include the AIS Super Night Mode and AI HDR+ backlit photo, which results in crisp and clear photos in situations with little to no light. Users can also get creative with the AI Portrait Color mode and Super Slow-mo at 960fps, giving stunning cinematic effects to their videos such as having just the subject in color while the background is greyed out in real time and smooth slow motion recording respectively.

Similarly, the 32MP Selfie Superstar camera upfront also provides with beautiful selfies, the result of powerful camera hardware and an optimized AI system that makes the necessary adjustments for a perfect selfie. The AI based features will not only contribute towards better lighting, but can also enhance beauty, thanks to Enhanced AI Beautification and advanced features like 4-in-1 Pixel fusion and AI HDR+.

2.Flagship-grade performance

Staying true to its roots of flagship grade performance, the HUAWEI nova 5T delivers on powerful performance that makes it stand out from its competition in the mid-tier segment. Thanks to its flagship-grade hardware, the HUAWEI nova 5T ensures smooth and efficient performance even during extended use, a great plus for those smartphone gamers.

Powering the smartphone is the flagship Kirin 980, supported by 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage space. It also runs on Huawei’s EMUI 9.1, which packs in its own array of smart features that make it more user-friendly. The Huawei Nova 5T is powered by Android and ensures users’ access to their favorite applications.

In terms of battery power, the phone comes packed with a large 3750mAh battery, that can quickly recharge with the 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge, which can charge up to 50% in just 30 minutes.

3.A whole new look with a stylish and trendy design

The Huawei nova series is known for its stunning design elements and unique looks that shines amongst the mundane design ethos of the mid-tier sector. Keeping with this trend, the HUAWEI nova 5T shows off a stylish and chic look, this is inspired by its users who want a device that reflects their lifestyle and doesn’t shy away from creating its own identity.

Upfront the HUAWEI nova 5T boasts its stunning 6.26 inch All-View Display with a FHD+ resolution of 2340x1080. While this contributes towards enhancing the viewing experience, the smartphone’s slim profile (of just 7.87 mm) also makes it easier to hold, while pleasing the aesthetic fans. This slim profile is worth noting, especially since it also houses the side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Flip the phone to its back where the multi-layered 3D effect shines with a more enhanced texture with a unique reflective design. Available in three variants, Black, Crush Blue and Midsummer Purple, the HUAWEI nova 5T boasts a whole new look complete with a new logo to boot.

4. Smart features for everyday use

Smartphones of today pack a range of standard features that aim to make life easier. The HUAWEI nova 5T on the other has a few unique tricks up its sleeve that can elevate your daily activities to a smarter level. This includes the popular GPU Turbo 3.0 feature, which is aimed at gamers as it boosts gaming performance for a more immersive gameplay. Speaking of becoming more immersive, the HUAWEI nova 5T also houses powerful Huawei Histen 6.0 3D audio technology with support for 9.1 channel Surround sound, boosting audio quality, an important feature while gaming or watching movies.

For the budding director in you, the HUAWEI nova 5T brings an AI powered Movie Editor that uses powerful AI architecture to quickly and efficiently edit your videos to a professional level. However, if you are looking for an easier way to get the best moments of your recordings, then the Spotlight Reel feature will help in creating special videos by compiling the key moments into one ready-to-share video.

There are a lot more features packed into the stylish body of the HUAWEI nova 5T, but we suggest its best you try it out yourself.

GNA