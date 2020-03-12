news, story, article

Accra, March 12, GNA - Huawei recently launched the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3, the brand’s flagship Bluetooth earphones. Boasting the title of the world’s first Open-fit active noise cancelling Bluetooth earphones, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 was launched in line with Huawei’s commitment towards providing a more connected and seamless world. With its premium features, solid build quality and capable of delivering stunning sound, these earphones are designed for a variety of users ranging from the gamers to music or movie lovers and even the everyday user. Here are four reasons you must own a pair.

1. Intelligent Noise Cancellation

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 is capable of cancelling out any and all ambient noise in the background with its active noise cancelling technology. With the help of innovative features and advanced technologies, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 can easily cancel out external noise for a more immersive audio experience. This also extends to phone calls, where the earphones are able to identify vibrations in the user’s head from the background noise, improving phone quality. The patented aerodynamic design also ensures that strong wind noises are cancelled out, further enhancing the noise cancellation.

This technology comes in great use when in crowded areas like malls, metros, cafés and many more. By allowing the user to zone out from the surrounding noise, they are able to enjoy their music and phone calls in noisy environments. Additionally, the earphones are also perfect while running or during a windy day, something many other earphones struggle with.

2. Open-fit design – stylish and comfortable for long use

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 boasts a stylish open-fit design that not only looks trendy while in-ear but also serves functional purposes. Being the world’s first earphone to have an open-fit design with active noise cancellation, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3,has an advantage of being comfortable to wear for long and extended periods of use, without having to face the risk of falling out. The earphones are also the result of Huawei’s engineering prowess, as the innovative custom parts balance treble, bass and middle for a more refined audio experience.

3. Powered by the Kirin A1 chip

The Kirin A1, Huawei’s first dedicated chip for wearables and hearables, adds the extra power to the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3. Not only does it enhance the audio quality by reducing lag and latency during videos or gaming, it also ensures quick and seamless connections. The chipset also ensures that the earphones are optimized for power consumption, thus saving battery for longer use.

4. All-day Battery

HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 comes with a 2W HUAWEI SuperCharge feature along with support for both wired USB Type-C and wireless charging. In just 30 minutes of wired charging, users can enjoy up to 14 hours of playback or 6 hours if they opt for wireless charging. On a full charge, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 by itself are able to provide four hours of playback, and a total of 20 hours when used alongside the charging case. Additionally, users can also charge the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 with Wireless Reverse Charging feature found on Huawei smartphones.

It is important to note that data about battery life and charging time are based on the test results of HUAWEI lab. By default: (Active Noise Reduction is not enabled), 50% volume, AAC mode, actual battery life is affected by volume, source, environmental interference, product features and usage habits.

These are the top four features that we loved on the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3. Designed for all users, this Bluetooth is the perfect companion for both entertainment as well as a daily driver, especially due to its comfortable open-fit design and active noise cancellation features.

