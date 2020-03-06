news, story, article

By Ray Ankomah



Accra, March 5, GNA – Ghana rose from a tumultuous embrace of a new wave of freedom on March 6, 1957, with the proclamation of independence to chart her own course.

The proclamation was done in unison by Ghana’s freedom fighters or doyen of Ghana politics best known as the BIG SIX who ran battles with our colonial masters.

Like a new-born baby, Ghana had to be nurtured to maturity to take care of her own fortunes and to face the challenges that went in tandem with reconstruction and development. Manpower development became a prime focus, beginning with education, construction of roads, school buildings and hospitals or health facilities as well as the provision of water and electricity.

Right from the beginning, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah laid down a vision and mission to lift Ghana out of want and poverty and to bring it at par with the developed nations of the world.

The monument of the Nkrumah-led government are still visible for all to see, thanks to the courage of this visionary leader whose administration was terminated in February 1966 through a military coup d’état. The rest is still history as the trajectory to development was painfully curtailed.

Lots of arguments have been advanced with regard to the propriety or otherwise of military interventions in Ghana’s politics. There also allegations of foreign interferences in our national politics to disrupt our national development process.

Luckily and happily, Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, who stormed the political scene to engage in “house cleaning” to instill discipline into a society that was tottering towards decay, greed, moral turpitude, and grandiose corruption, bowed out to pave the way for a return to partisan politics.

The 1992 constitution restored this country to party politics and democracy, with the two main political parties, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) dominating elections till now.

This is acceptable judging from the fact that most African countries have gone through military-civilian interludes of power sharing. Whatever generated this alternating process or sudden interruption of governance between the military and civilian administrations have been justified one way or the other.

In spite of these challenges, various governments have made strenuous efforts at improving the quality of life of Ghanaians. Apart from swallowing the bitter pill of the International Monetary Fund,