A GNA Feature by Amadu Kamil Sanah, New Jersey, USA



New Jersey, Oct. 18, GNA – In-Vitro fertilisation (IVF) is considered a smart choice for many people suffering from infertility as it produces the highest success rates.

But to consider IVF, you must first of all have an understanding of its clinical process, cost involved, and the decisions involved in each type of IVF cycle, such as embryo testing and freezing options.

The basics of IVF are fairly straightforward. A woman’s mature eggs are removed from the body and fertilized in a laboratory environment, where growth can be evaluated, pre-implantation testing can be performed, and viable embryos can be selected for transfer into the mother’s uterus for implantation and growth into a healthy bouncing baby girl or boy.

Eggs and Sperm donors are used to help the processes, known as "third party reproduction"

There are several variations to the basic IVF process that can increase chances of success, ensure that genetic disorders are not passed on, identity chromosomal abnormalities and shorten the number of cycles required and cost less.

For instance, you may choose Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) along with IVF.

PGD is for anyone wishing to eliminate the possibility of passing on a genetic disorder, such as cystic fibrosis, to their children.

You can also test for gender using PGD and effectively allows you to choose the sex of your child.

Another process to consider in conjunction with IVF is Pre-implantation Genetic Screening (PGS).

It is also for anyone wishing to eliminate the possibility of having a child with chromosomal abnormalities like Down Syndrome, and may be recommended for anyone experiencing recurrent miscarriages, someone who is older or whose ovaries do not work as well as expected or someone with multiple failed fertility treatments.

Just like PGD, PGS can also test for gender in order to select the sex of your child, if you so choose.

Once you meet a fertility specialist and have discussed the kind of IVF cycle you will undergo, you should have a meeting with a financial counselor to discuss the costs of IVF, that is if you don't have the funds to proceed and you need financial assistance 'loan facility'.

The cost of the surgery could be rated from 10,000 US dollars and above and that is different from Out-of-pocket expenses.

If the country where you leave have a viable insurance policy like the United States, the Out-of-pocket expenses can be little.

If you are a self-pay patient, the costs can be considered as quite overwhelming.

Nonetheless, finances should not keep you from becoming a parent.

People who may struggle to afford possible multiple cycle treatments, can choose a smaller practice, where you are more likely to find special discounts and even payment plans in some cases.

