A GNA News feature by Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Ho, Aug. 28, GNA- The Awudome Kwanta community in the Ho West District of the Volta Region is nestling on a looming sanitation disaster with the dumping of faecal sludge into the Tsawoe River.

Issues at stake

The Ho Municipal Assembly has been identified as the culprit, discharging matter from its cesspit emptiers close to the River at Avakpeta.

The Municipal Chief Executive said the Assembly had stopped discharging the substance there, but checks show the effects are still being felt- stench.

The Tsawoe remains the only source of drinking for the community, which has a population of over one thousand.

Tsawoenu and Sekekofe through, which the River travels can't survive without it.

Checks by the Ghana News Agency indicate that faecal waste flows directly into the River, thereby polluting the source of drinking water of the communities.

Water-borne diseases remain the most prevalent with people trekking several kilometres to access healthcare services because there is no health facility in the community.

The community does not have a single borehole, with open defecation being the norm due to lack of household and public latrines.

Opinion leaders in the community are accusing government of neglect, having failed to serve them with water, health centers, sanitary, and educational facilities.

“If we don’t qualify for health facilities, water, and education, then we don’t qualify for a ballot box”, Torgbe Adzimah Buasapa X, Chief of the community told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He said the community could not boast of a single government project though it was the oldest of the Awudome settlements.

“The community has been relying on its high level communal spirit to address its numerous challenges”, Torgbe Buasapa said.

He said external support came from aid, and non-governmental organisations including; the Boawoyonko Foundation from Austria, which supported the farming community with waste bins.

The United Nations Peace Call also secured a revolving fund to help residents build toilet facilities.

Awudome Kwanta on Saturday would be marking the first anniversary of the ascendancy of Torgbe Buasapa to the throne.

The community is currently constructing a borehole with proceeds from festivities, and would be using the upcoming anniversary’s earnings to set up an educational fund.

Torgbe Buasapa said the fund would help improve school infrastructure, and provide teaching and learning materials.

Junior, and senior high school students will get bursaries for books, and other materials, while tertiary students will get support for fees.

The fund will also support vocational skill training for youths in the community.

“We want to make everyone self-sufficient”, Torgbe Buasapa said, adding that more women would be targeted under skill development initiatives.

Recommendations

One would wonder why a community like Awudome Kwanta remain in a state of neglect although it is in close proximity to Ho, Volta regional capital.

The look in the eyes of Torgbe Buasapa reflects a community giving up on hopes of government interventions, but losing hope brings nothing good.

It is our prayer that the local Assembly quickly steps in to address the sanitation and water challenges in line with Sustainable Development Goal six and make life worth living for the people.

The Ghana Education Service must also address issues of non-availability of subject teachers in the area to improve on teaching and learning.

These are the ways to manage rural-urban migration and open up communities for development with positive impact on local economies.

Happy anniversary to Torgbe Buasapa and best wishes to Awudome Nkwanta in its efforts at transforming the farming community into a city of commerce for the Ho West District.

