Assin Fosu ( C/R), March 24, GNA - Ms Ekua Mends Bannerman, the 2019 Queen of TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) has advocated for young talented girls with passion to become beauty pageants to be encouraged and groomed well to achieve their dreams.



According to her, grooming was an essential building block of a girl’s personality through which she could learn to be confident to spread her charm and charisma around.

The beauty queen who was speaking as a guest judge at the “Face of St. Andrews” contest at the weekend regretted that many young girls have had their dreams shuttered simply because they could not receive encouragement and support.

The contest was organized by the management of the St. Andrews Senior High School (SHS) in Assin Fosu as part of activities to mark its 15th-anniversary celebration.

“For a girl, it is extremely important to maintain great health, perfect hygiene levels and original beauty in order to flaunt to the world, the pure essence of femininity that God has gifted her”, she stated.

Impressed by the performance exhibited by the girls, the beauty queen underscored the need for them to be given the needed support saying “with the right support, these girls would go far”.

In this regard, Ekua has taken the responsibility to groom the winner, first, second and third runner-ups and ensure that they received the best of support for them to achieve their dream of becoming top-class beauty pageants.

Ms Venoria Abena Makafui was adjudged the winner of the Face of St. Andrews 2020.

In attendance at the event were the former President, John Dramani Mahama, Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, Paramount Chief of Abeadze Traditional Area and Vice President of the National House of Chiefs.

