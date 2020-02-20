news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has acknowledged the contribution of Hollywood star, Boris Kodjoe and international marketing icon, Bozoma Saint John towards the successful organisation of the "Year of Return" programme.

The year 2019 marked the 400th year of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Jamestown Virginia in what was known as the Transatlantic Slave Trade with many Africans in the Diaspora coming back home to Ghana to commemorate the event.

Delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament on Thursday, President Akufo-Addo said, "I should thank two people, in particular, who have embraced their Ghanaian heritage and have played a key role in our effort to build lasting bridges between Ghana and African-Americans: Hollywood star, Boris Kodjoe and international marketing icon, Bozoma Saint John.

"We are grateful to both of them for leveraging their star-power to attract thousands to the land of their fathers, and to drive a fresh narrative that says Ghana is a land of opportunity; visit, invest, make it your home. We appreciate deeply their contribution and that of many others to the success of the entire project.''

President Akufo-Addo added that his government was committed to building on the success of the Year of Return as measures are being put in place for the new its new programme dubbed ‘Beyond the Return’.

President Akufo-Addo was hopeful that Ghana would become an attractive and irresistible destination, a place of pilgrimage, a nation that everyone with a hint of African blood must visit at least once in their lifetime.

The President commended all Ghanaians who embraced the 'Year of Return' and helped project a positive and endearing image of the country.

