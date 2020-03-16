news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Ho, March 16, GNA - Edem, popular Ghanaian musician, has called on Voltarians to help sell music talents from the Region to the nation and the outside world.





He said the Region had a growing population that could help the cause of its music industry by patronizing the work of artistes both on and offline.

Edem, who was the headline artiste for the third Volta Music Awards ceremony held in Ho, made the call when he delivered an hour-long musical performance to climax the event.

“We must support our artistes more locally, and must not wait for foreigners to come and help us.

“We are over one million people in this Region, and if we focus on supporting our talents, they will be able to clock millions of views online.

“We can help ourselves become big names with only Volta’s support. Let's give them the support we can as we wait for others to help us", he added.

Edem noted the increase in talents from the Region, and said more stakeholder support would be required in providing the needed platforms for their elevation, and promised to do the little he could towards that end.

The awards, organized by Eventic GH, rewarded deserving musical talents from the region in a heavily patronized and colorful ceremony.

Jah Phinga, from Tadzewu, was crowned the Regional Artiste of the Year.

‘Negavade’ by Lightman was awarded the most popular song of the year.

The song has been remixed by Edem, and won the Artiste a production deal from a Volta-based Khalid Entertainment.

Aflao based Tom 'D' frick’s song, ‘The Truth’ got him the hip-pop song of the year award, and Jah Phinga’s ‘Wo Deka’ won the best highlife song.

Tokes from Dzodze won the hiplife song of the year with his song ‘Mayi’, with Ephraim taking home the award for Best Vocalist.

Queen Eyram got the Best Female Vocalist award for the second time running, and Kowa was named discovery of the year.

The best music video was awarded to Linchpin, with Dkay winning the reggae dancehall tune of the year with his song ‘We need change’, whiles Skerry Zee took home the reggae dancehall Artiste of the year award.

Other winners are; "On God Events"- Best Entertainment Company, Producer of the year- "Tims Beats", and Planet Machete from Kpando winning best collaboration for his work with Skerry Zee.

The Nutifafa Borborbor Group from Kayira in the South Dayi District snatched the traditional group of the year.

Dzodze based "Dklassgh.com" took the online influencer award for the third consecutive time, whiles Global Fm/V1TV emerged the media house of the year.

Keeny Ice was adjudged best rapper, Wolfman took home the best performer award, and Kwame Gaby got the Gospel song of the year.

An honourary award was given to Edem Nyasorgbor of V1TV for his contributions towards the development of radio in the Region, and Razio Lino, known as the first to establish a recording studio in the Region was given a lifetime achievement award.

GNA