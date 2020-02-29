news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Feb. 29, GNA - Charterhouse, organisers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) has released the initial list of nominees for the 21st edition of the awards.

Sarkodie's "Oofeetso" hit single has been nominated for Hip-life Song of the Year, with Medikal's "Omo Ada", Sista Afia's "Weather", Guru's "Bad Energy", Dopenations's "Confam" and Quamina MP's "Amafour Girls" vying for the award.

Kofi Kinaata's ''Things Fall Apart'' was nominated for the Highlife Song of the Year with Sarkodie's Saara's hit single also nominated in the same category.

Kwame Eugene's "Obiaato", Adina's "Sika", Fameye "Notin a Get", Sista Afia's "Corner Corner", Dada Hafco's "Story" and King Promise "Bra" have received nominations for Highlife Song of the Year.

The Gospel Song of the Year category has the likes of Joyce Blessing (Repent), Nacee (Mpaebo), Diana Hamilton (W'asem), Celestina Donkor (Agbebolo), Joe Mettle (Mehia Wo Yesu) and MOG Music (Halleluyah) would competing for the accolade.

