By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, March 18, GNA - The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) nominees jam originally scheduled for April 4, at the Jackson Park in Koforidua has been postponed.

A statement released by Mr. Robert Klah, Head of Public Relations and Communications at Charterhouse said, ''The Management of Charterhouse, Board of Vodafone Music Awards and Vodafone, regret to announce the postponement of the VGMA nominees jam. This has become necessary due to the recently confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ghana and the national directives of public gatherings.

"A new date would be announced later, subject to further national directives on public gatherings. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.''

The statement urged the general public to follow the preventive measures issues by the Ghana Health Service, and comply with the Government's recent directives which aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.

GNA