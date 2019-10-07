news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 7, GNA - The gospel music circles have seen some budding talents lift high the name of the Almighty God with remarkable renditions and Eni Okyerewaa is gradually making a name for herself in the industry.

Having recently released her new single titled ''Mkpejuwole'' which translates in English as ''Thank You'', the song seeks to praise the name of God for his goodness and mercy upon our lives.

According to the gospel music prodigy, pursuing a career in music had been a long term dream, as she looks to give hope to the youth and the needy in society.

''My genre is mostly worship songs and I believe it would motivate and inspire believers. I hope it would impact the spiritual life of everyone who listens and draw them close to their maker.

''My new single happens to be one of favourite and I urge all gospel music lovers to listen to the song and I believe they would be blessed and inspired,’’ she said.

Okyerewaa is expected to release her debut album later in the year.

