news, story, article

Cape Coast, Sep. 13, GNA - Teeplow, an award-winning sensational artiste from the Central Region will offer free "feature sessions" for musicians from the region.



The seven-time Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) nominee who disclosed this in an interview with the GNA encouraged all talented up and coming artists in the region to take advantage of the project to build their career.

"I am hosting free feature sessions with every Cape Coast artiste from now till weekend at “Kɔɔpow N’adze studios - Abura Adwengofomu," he said.

The VGMA Record of the year award winner also hinted of a project dubbed "GOLD FROM THE COAST", which would be carefully selected from the featured songs.

"We are also doing strategic selection of songs for the first official Central Region GOLD FROM THE COAST event. If you have songs you would love to present, you bring it along to the studio or Send it via: ThePhlowGh@gmail.com", he added His manager, Mr. Ibrahim Baidoo, admonished all who were interested to take advantage of the offer which was given out as a result of numerous calls on a daily basis from people asking for a feature.

He said "we receive several requests daily, between 10 to 15 requests each day. As a team, we needed to find a way to deal with that hence this announcement".

GNA