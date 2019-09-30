news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Sept.30, GNA - Livingstone Etse Satekla known in the music circles as Stone Bwoy has received a Millennium Excellence Awards after his performance at the Zero Borla Fashion and Music Concert at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.

Ambassador Ashim Morton, Director of Wash Africa conferred on Stonebwoy the Global Ambassador to promote the ban of single-use plastic and polythene waste in Ghana.

The night saw some exciting performances by Kwan Pa, Lady Jay, Efya, Tinny, Jupiter, Gyadu Blay Ambolley, Efe Kizz, EL and Joey B.

Aseda Spencer, an Afro-pop artiste and former world boxing champion, the fresh King Kong, Joseph Agbeko thrilled the fans with a dance and modeling catwalk.

Top models and fashion designers graced the night with wild and flamboyant outfits made from plastic and polythene.

Madam Betty Brown, General Manager of the Accra Recycling Compost Company advised Ghanaians to make good use of the plastics to earn economic benefits.

The Zero Borla Fashion and Music concert was sponsored by Bank of Africa, Twellium Ghana Ltd, Wash Africa, Wahala Entertainment, TV 4 Live and Zen Garden.

GNA