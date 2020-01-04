news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Jan. 3, GNA - Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in showbiz as Shatta Wale thrilled massive crowds when he performed during Kotoko's encounter against Legon Cities FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

The multiple award winning act kept over 20, 000 fans on their feet during recess, having dazzled them with some back-to-back hits.

Shatta Wale during his performance rallied support for his team Legon Cities as he called fellow musicians to support their teams to help grow the local league.

Meanwhile, the match-day two encounter of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League ended with Kotoko recording a 3-1 victory to go top of the league.

