By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Nov. 2, GNA - Charles Nii Armah Mensah known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, has rendered his unflinching support for the new President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr. Kurt E.S Okraku.

The duo were involved in talks during the week as they seek strategies to ignite the passion of the nation which has suffered suffered setbacks over the past few months.

Shatta Wale wrote on his Twitter handle, ''The youth is ever ready to support you... No fears at all .. we dey your back honourable.''

Mr. Kurt faces a stern task of reviving Ghana football as he seeks to redeem the good image of Ghana football which was battered during the ''Number 12'' expose uncovered various corrupt practices in Ghana football.

