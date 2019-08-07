news, story, article

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA



Koforidua, Aug. 7, GNA - Ransomed Ministries Ghana, a non-denominational Christian youth focus group has launched the seventh edition of their annual gospel musical show dubbed “TOTAL WORSHIP”, at Koforidua.

This year’s event is slated for the Jesus Temple of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) at Koforidua on September 1, at 15:00 hours

Speaking at the launch of the programme at a press conference in Koforidua, the President of the group, Mr Divine Atiemo said this year’s show would be organized under the theme “Back to the cross” and would feature special performance by the Winneba Youth Choir, Cynthia McCauley, Elder Kwesi Mireku and Joe Mettle.

He the event was being sponsored by Eastern Premier Hotel, Inter-Pharmer Limited, EST Car Rentals, 3T Sounds, Dano Milk, MTN and ICGC Jesus Temple.

Mr Atiemo explained that, Total Worship is the flagship programme of the group but apart from that the group ministers the gospel through music, art and education.

He said the group had also organised donations for the vulnerable and the deprived in society.

