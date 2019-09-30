news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Butumagebu (WR), Sept. 30, GNA - It was all fun and joy as people born in the month of September within the Twin-city gathered at the "Father's Home Orphanage" to wine, dine and dance with the inmates to mark their appreciation to God.

The September Born Project dubbed "Let's be the Change that we want to see in the World" also had side attractions, like medical screening and health supplies, games for children amidst well-coordinated acapella renditions.

Madam Betty Dadzie, a member of the group said, "if you know what it means not to have, then you will appreciate what we are doing today".

The group donated bags of Rice, gallons of cooking oil, games, bags of flour, clothing among other things to the 84 inmates of the orphanage.

Madam Dadzie added that such children also have the potentials to be great in society and stressed the need for them to be supported.

Mr. Justice Amoh, a popular contractor in the Metropolis said remembering and celebrating with the vulnerable was a gesture every well-meaning individual must follow.

He called on other groups, especially month borns to come together and continue the great social intervention initiative as the government alone could not bear all the responsibilities.

GNA