By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Oct. 30, GNA - Michael Owusu Addo, known in showbiz as Sarkodie, has been announced as the brand ambassador for Ghana's ''Year of Return''.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Madam Barbara Oteng Gyasi, at the ongoing Ghana Creative Industry Forum 2019 at the National Theatre.

It comes after Sarkodie's recent speech at the BET Hip Hop Awards where he urged African Americans to take a trip back home, especially as Ghana marks its ''Year of Return''.

The Minister lauded Sarkodie for his latest achievement after being adjudged Best International Flow Act at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards having honoured him with a citation eulogising his amazing works and promoting Ghana on the international stage.

Sarkodie, also lauded the initiatives set by the Minister to help thrive creative arts despite the challenges and declared his willingness to support the course.

The ''Year of Return'' was proclaimed by President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo as Ghana commemorates 400 years since the first enslaved Africans arrived in the USA and also celebrates the resilience of the African spirit.

