news, story, article

By Jacqueline Adu Gyamfi, GNA



Accra, Sept. 13, GNA - Micheal Owusu Addo, known in showbiz as Sarkodie, has been nominated for the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.



Sarkodie, Ghana’s rap genius was nominated in the newly developed category, Best International Flow.

The nomination has made Sarkodie, the first Ghanaian artiste to be nominated for that category.

The category which has many artistes from different countries include Falz (Nigeria), Ghetts (U.K.), Kalash (France), Lil Simz (U.K.), Nasty C (South Africa) and Tory Lanez (Canada).

The awards night would take place on October 5th, at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Center.

GNA