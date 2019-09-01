news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Sept. 1, GNA - A high level of inspiration can be drawn from Mish-J's powerful six-track Extended Play (EP) titled ''Free'', a lineup of RNB, Jazz, Afro-beats and Hip-hop, blended into some fascinating Afro-fusion tunes.

The sensational songstress known by her real name as Mishasha Jacob, is very talented with a sweet honey voice and also blessed with inspirational song writing abilities that heals the heart.

When asked what motivates her lyrics on her beautifully packaged EP, Mish-J said, ''challenges in life inspires her to chin out lyrics that could help people thrive in their respective endeavours,’’ she said at the launch of her EP.

Mish-J, a philanthropist who heads the Spotlight Foundation, opens her debut EP with ''Jigelelele'' a tune that features young Ghanaian rapper, ''Lil Shaker''.

''Chop You'' the second track on the EP, would certainly get your legs wobbling considering the quality of beat production as well the ‘’Koni Koni’’ mid-tempo track which featured another budding songstress called ‘Tee’.

''Odo why'' single would nourish your soul with some very heartwarming words, especially those who seem not to find the answers to challenges in their relationship, as they yearn for a love-free world with no problems and heartbreaks.

''Just Do It'' happens to be the favourite song of Mish-J on the EP, as she urges people to perceive in life regardless of the challenges that come along.

The EP ends with ''Jolly'' which features another budding musical artiste '' Skele Dady'', a song you can't pass by on the EP as Mish-J serves a piece of her unique singing prowess.

The EP is readily available across various music digital platforms and music lovers can go out there and enjoy the best from Ghana's outstanding music act, Mish-J.

She had already gained prominence in the music landscape having performed on big platforms like ''Ghana Meets Naija', ''Ghana Events Awards''', ''Sallahfest'', among others.

Track list

1. Jigelelele ft Lil Shaker

2. Chop

3. Koni Koni ft Tee

4. Odo Why

5. Just Do It

6. Jolly ft. Skele Dady

GNA