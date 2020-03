news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, March 1, GNA - Queen Pezzy, girlfriend of popular Ghanaian musician Patapaa Amisty, has gifted him a brand new BMW M850i, as he celebrates his birthday on March 1st.

The two love birds, were spotted in Cologne, Germany, on Saturday cruising together in the new car worth over $126,000.

Patapaa is currently embarking on an Europe tour in some selected countries including France, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Norway, Germany, and Denmark.

GNA