By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Aug. 25, GNA - The third edition of the Potomato Art Festival, will kick start on Thursday, August 29, at the Castle Street in Osu, Accra.

The festival, seeks to promote the Ghanaian art industry through culture, particularly our traditional way of dressing.

The four-week festival would feature all artists from all corners of the country, as they showcase their talents in arts to ignite Ghanaian culture.

The platform, would education the current generation of our rich gold coast culture and lifestyle.

There are spaces available for arts exhibitors who would want to show their creative works during the festival.

