news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Sept 30, GNA - Precious Mensah known as 'PM' dazzled fans with some scintillating dance moves at the Fantasy Dome on Saturday to emerge winner of 'Di Asa' Season Three.

The grand finale of the biggest TV reality show in Ghana dubbed the ''Battle of the Heavyweight Queens'' saw thousands of fans trooped to the Fantasy Dome to cheer their preferred contestants as they quest to win the numerous prizes at stake.

PM who was certainly the fans favourite , showcased a top performance on the night with the enchanting fans making their presence felt but faced stiff opposition from Gaza and Maafia who emerged first runner-up and second runner-up respectively.

PM impressed the judges on the night and had the highest number of votes to win the competition and walked away with a cash prize of Gh¢2500.00 and a brand new saloon car.

Gaza took home a mini truck (Abosey Okai Matcho) a cash prize of Gh¢2000.00, while Maafia won a tricycle (Aboboyaa) and a Gh¢2000.00 cash prize.

The night was not only for the 25 plus size women competing for top prizes but also witnessed some thrilling performances from some Ghana's top artistes which includes Wendy Shay, Patapaa, Article wan, Joyce Blessing, Sister Afia, among others.

Speaking at the grand finale, Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, Managing Director of Atinka Media Village, was elated about the success of the season's competition considering its massive patronage around the country and the numerous awards it has won over the past few years.

''Di Asa is not a mere dancing competition, it's a show that enables contestants to become economically independent,'' he said.

He also announced the introduction a new competition in November titled 'Di Asa Reloaded' where contestants from season one, two and three would battle it out for the ultimate Di Asa Queen.

Meanwhile, the three winners would have a sponsored trip to Dubai in addition to the prizes they won.

GNA