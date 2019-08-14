news, story, article

By Simon Asare



Accra, Aug. 14, GNA - This year's Akwambo festival will be climaxed with a gargantuan musical concert to be staged on Friday, August 16, at the Swedru Sports Stadium.

The music fiesta would see one of Ghana's finest artiste, Justice Amoah popularly known as “Patapaa” launch his maiden album consisting of 16 tracks with many top collaborations.

Ahead of the album launch and concert, Pataapa is excited and has entreated fans to troop to the venue and witness something thrilling.

“I gained my first hit during this time of the year when I released 'One Corner'. So I felt this was the right time to release the album and it would be a memorable one considering various artistes billed to perform on night,'' he told Ghana News Agency.

Ghana's finest artistes which include Wendy Shay, Kwaw Kese, Kofi Kinataa, Fameye, Fancy Gadam, Articlewan among others will perform on the night.

Tickets for the concert are on sale with the least going for Gh¢20.00.

GNA