By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Sept. 9, GNA - Justice Amoah, popularly known in the music circles as “Patapaa”, will climb one of the biggest music stages in Togo, to performs at the 2019 'Djaouzan' mega bash in Akouampe, Togo.

The fast-rising Ghanaian versatile musician would have the chance to perform a medley of his hit songs in the small West African nation especially the ''One Corner'' hit track.

Patapaa would perform alongside top music stars in Togo including Tony X, Skavi Lauress, Mazfire, among many others.

Patapaa last Friday demonstrated his stage prowess when he thrilled music-loving fans at the “Storm Reign Concert” in Cape Coast as part of celebrations marking the Oguaa Fetu Afahye.

