By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Aug. 18, GNA - Justice Amoah popularly known in the music circles as 'Patapaa' has launched his 'Pa2pa Scopatumanaa' album with a thrilling concert at the Swedru Sports Stadium last Friday.

With exciting performances from Kwaw Kese, Wendy Shay, Articlewan, Kofi Kinaata among others on the night, Patapaa demonstrated his prowess as one of the best performers in Ghana with a fascinating performance on the night.

Nana Obranu Ogyedom Kwesi Atta, Paramount Chief for Gomoa Afransi, purchased the first copy of the 'Pa2pa Scopatumanaa ' album for a whopping Gh¢60,000.00.

The album contains 16 tracks with different genres with Articlewan, Sista Afia, Stonebwoy, Medikal, Kwaw Kese and Fameye all featured on the album.

Songs including 'Chensee', 'Sweet Honey', 'Kumchacha', 'Enemies', 'Aye Goal' are already gaining massive play in the country with music loving fans enjoy the best from Agona Swedru music gem.

The album is expected to make it to the top music charts around the world with Pataapa having gained popularity with his unique style.

