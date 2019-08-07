news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Aug. 7, GNA - Justice Amoah, popularly known in the music circles as “Pataapa” has said Highlife greats have inspired his tunes, as he is focused on promoting Ghanaian music heritage.

According to the 'One Corner' Hitmaker, he always wanted to produce songs that Ghanaians could relate to and not copy other foreign genres.

“My songs are danceable because you can feel the Ghanaian vibe. Something I learned from past highlifers such as Nana Ampadu, J. A Adofo, Gyedu Blay Ambulley Amakye Dede, among others, that's why people from all over the world enjoy my music," he told Ghana News Agency.

He added, ''When I started music people thought I was joking but my objective was to be different from other artistes and brand myself well.

“I knew one day God would help raise me up, so I never gave up on my dream of becoming a musician."

''I have been criticised by lots of people with regard to my style of music and I take them in good faith and continue to work on them to make me a better artiste,'' the music firebrand stated.

He also advised upcoming acts to be humble in their respective endeavours, as well as adopt different styles to make them easily recognisable as they look to step into greatness in the music industry.

Patapaa is expected to debut his first album on August 16 with a massive concert set to be staged at the Swedru Sports Stadium with artistes including Wendy Shay, Kwaw Kese, Kofi Kinataa, Fameye, Fancy Gadam, Articlewan among others, expected to perform on the night.

GNA