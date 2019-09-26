news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 26, GNA – Promising Ghanaian musician Vyper who recently signed onto the Pa2pa records has made his debut on Patapaa’s new song titled “Mene Woara’’.

Vyper, known by his real name as David Aidoo, joined Pa2pa records owned by popular Ghanaian musician Patapaa, on a one-year deal (subject to a five-year renewal) and has since been making waves with his vibes on the new single.

Frank Freebody Mensah, Artiste Manager of the Pa2pa records, said that “Vyper is lyrically good, he’s got the talent the Pa2pa brand is looking for and we are delighted to have him on board.

“He has good singing voice and can rap as well, he has something in him and Ghanaians should watch out for this prodigy,’’ he said in an interview.

The “Mene Woara’’ directed by John Jizzy is characterised by thrilling cinematography and available across various music platforms.

