By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, March 8, GNA - Affum Armstrong known in showbiz as Opanka marked Ghana's 63rd Independence celebrations by sharing free local dishes to some music-loving fans in Accra.



The 'Wedding Car' hitmaker took time of his schedule to showcase his cooking and serving skills.

The Ghanaian rapper in an interview said, he was embarking on this initiative to support the "Eat Ghana", campaign that started back in 2017.

“I am trying to raise awareness on the need to eat Ghanaian dishes as well as putting smiles on the faces of people, on this special Independence Day. Ghana is all we have whether we like it or not so let’s join heads and make it a better place,’’ he said





Opanka in recent times has embarked on various social programmes which seek to impact the lives of the needy especially having spent time and shared freebies with school children in the Tema East Municipality.

Opanka is expected to drop his first single of the year in March and it features another music sensation Kelvynboy.

