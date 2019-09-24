news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Sept. 24, GNA - Ghanaian rap sensation, Opanka, is set to introduce a new television programme with the aim of giving upcoming artistes the platform to launch their career.

The show titled ‘H-Tunez with Opanka’ on HelloAdipa Television would see the famous rap act engage numerous music talents as they showcase their talent to the world.

According to Wedding Car hitmaker, this programme serves as a means of giving back to the society, especially young people who desire to be musicians.

“I’ve always dream of doing something as a way of giving back to society. This platform offers me the chance to engage some good talents in the country and I believe we will achieve positive results with this show,’’ he told Ghana News Agency in an interview.

He revealed that musicians who thrived on the show would get signed on various record labels in the country.

He urged musicians to capitalise on this opportunity of making their name in the showbiz industry.

Opanka is currently making waves with his new single ‘Holiday’ which features Kweysi Swat.

