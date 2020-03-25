news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, March 24, GNA - The Ghanaian music industry is one of the hardest-hit sectors following the restrictions on public gatherings as part of measures to stop the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Affum Armstrong known in the music circles as "Opanka" has said that the Coronavirus has had a profound impact on not only musicians but also some industry players including producers, managers, publicists, among others.

"The showbiz industry has been hit massively with numerous shows canceled. The virus has dealt some musicians a big blow with numerous shows and tours been called off especially as the Easter festivities approach.

''Many musicians and other music industry players have been badly hit as they have been denied their livelihood due to the scale of the outbreak, but we look to God to deliver the country from this virus.

"We are in difficult times but I would do my best to entertain my fans and I entreat all citizens to be calm during and adhere to the precautionary measures that have been issued by relevant authorities,'' he told Ghana News Agency.

Opanka has released a freestyle tape to entertain music loving fans.

Here is the link: https://youtu.be/6UKTW-usJ14

GNA