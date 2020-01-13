news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Jan. 13, GNA - Opanky Army, the official fan base of Ghanaian musician Dadie Opanka, have had its female wing called ''Opanka Divas'' has been officially outdoored.

The Opanka Divas wing was unveiled during a fun trip at the Sajuna Beach in Atimpoku, Eastern Region.

Opanka known in real life as Afful Armstrong was at the venue where he thrilled members of the Opanka Divas with some past hit songs.

''You are welcome to the army and I want to thank you all for your support and I believe we would together reach greater heights.

''Expect more stuffs from me and we’re going to take over soon with God on our side,'' he told some divas at the launch.

Persons interested in joining the Opanka Divas group can follow the handle @ArmyDivas on Twitter and Instagram.

GNA