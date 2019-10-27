news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA - Ogidi Brown has released a fire tune titled ''Enough'' aimed at his critics.

The song seems to throw shades at his critics who who think he cannot achieve his dream of thrilling music loving fans with some good tunes.

Under the OGB record label, the new tune was produced by Chensee Beat, a follow up track to his breakthrough track titled ''Favour Us''.

According to the budding musician, his songs were inspired by his personal life stories which he wants to share with the music world and also inspire people who might be going through similar narratives.

''There are people working against us spiritually and physically, saying all things to tarnish our image and also hamper our progress in our respective endeavours.

''So now through my new song, I want to tell them enough is enough and I'm certainly not perturbed about their evil deeds but focused on my career,'' he told Ghana News Agency.

Ogidi Brown is well known in the music industry, especially after discovering Fameye, who has risen high to become a music sensation across the world.

