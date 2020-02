news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Jan. 5, GNA - Ofori Amponsah, KK Fosu, Kofi Nti and the late Kofi B have collaborated to release a masterpiece titled ''Sweet Sweet''.

The song produced by Willis Beatz was released on Wednesday in honour of Kofi B who passed on last Sunday.

The song was the last song to be recorded by the late Kofi B who was part of a project to help revive contemporary highlife in the country.

Audio slide of the song: https://youtu.be/XoIOC6UOUns

