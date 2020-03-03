news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, March 2, GNA - Gospel songstress Obaapa Christy is set to take gospel music to another level with her first single of the year titled ''Hallelujah Hosanna''.

The song to be officially released on March 3, 2020, would resonate with the spirit of worship among believers considering the vibe that it comes along with.

Under the label of Francoba Management, the award-winning gospel artiste known for churning out hit songs in the local Twi dialect for more than a decade has taken a new dimension this time around with the yet to be released single solely in English.

In an interview with the GNA Entertainment prior to the release of the single, Obaapa Christy said, ''No one expects this kind of song from me but I believe it would take me to new heights.

"I believe in the work of the Lord and it's going to be one that would touch lives across the world," the Ordained Minister of God said.

The refreshing and touching single would be available for purchase on all major digital platforms on the day of release.

GNA