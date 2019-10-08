news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Oct. 8, GNA – Obeng Francis Kumi known in the music circles as “O’Bkay” has heaped praises on Sarkodie for his exploits in thriving Ghanaian music.

Sarkodie, who was recently adjudged the Best International Flow Act at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards has received commendation for his latest milestone.

According to O’Bkay, Sarkodie was more like a father to upcoming musicians and a unifying factor in Ghana's music industry.

"He is an ideal role model for any upcoming musicians. He's not selfish and he thinks about ways of thriving Ghanaian music on the international scene.

"Young rappers always looked up to him and follow his footsteps and for me personally he has had a massive impact on my career and looking forward to working with him in the near future," he told Ghana News Agency.

O’Bkay who featured on Sarkodie’s “Bibiba”, is gradually setting the pace as a rap prodigy with his new song ''God Sent'' which is currently making waves in the country.

GNA