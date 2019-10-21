news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Oct. 21, GNA - The National Theatre's program for the youth dubbed ''Fun World'' thrilled lots of children with variety of edutainment last Sunday.

This year's edition under the theme, ''Empowering Girls for a Brighter Future'' featured music, dance competition, poetry recital, comedy and drama performances from participating schools.

Participating schools in this year's event were Young Executive School, Diamond Ridge School, Crown Prince, North Legon School Complex, Love School, among others.

Regarded as a platform for unearthing many young talents, this year's Fun World, sensitised children on the prevalent issues of child abuse in the country and ways by which these violence against child ought to be addressed by stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the 2019 edition of the Kiddafest will be held from December 12-14, as youth across the country and around the world gather to experience the best of edutainment programs from their favourite celebrities.

GNA