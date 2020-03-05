news, story, article

Accra, Mar. 5, GNA – The National Theatre of Ghana has released the dates for its monthly programmes for March, 2020, ranging from kids concerts to poetry performances, among others.



This was contained in a release to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) by Mr Ako Tetteh, Public Republic Relations Officer of the National Theatre of Ghana.

The first event, which is a poetry performance show dubbed ‘Talk Party’, would be on Thursday, March 5, 2020, followed by a ‘Concert Party’, a popular local variety show, on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

On Sunday, March 22, 2020, there would be a children’s educational programme ‘Funworld’ and a drama dubbed ‘Wednesday Theatre’ on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

The final event for the month is a film show on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Mr Ako Tetteh said all programmes would start at 7: 00pm, with the exception of the Concert Party that will start at 3: 00 pm.

“Except Concert Party all shows start at 7: 00 pm. Concert Party is at 3:00 pm and offers a popular entertainment to the family on Sundays after church service,” he said.

He said the programmes would offer real entertainment and value for patrons, adding that, all programmes would be held at the premises of the National Theatre of Ghana.

