Accra, Feb. 26, GNA – The National Theatre of Ghana, as part of efforts at helping to build the capacity of artists and arts organizations has organized a five-day playwright workshop in Accra.



It involved practical training in theatrical reading, acting, directing and playwriting and brought together play writers, art educators and art critics.

The workshop was held under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and supported by Government of Ghana and the World Bank.

The core activity was centered on a theatrical reading of the latest work in progress by Professor Femi Osofisan, titled “Not All Canoe Sail Back Home”.

A statement issued by Mrs. Amy Appiah Frimpong, the Executive Director of the National Theatre, said the goal was to build the capacity of the artists – to assist improve their skills and deepen their understanding of the African and African American works of art.

The intensive educational programme, the first of its kind in Ghana, provided the opportunity for Playwrights to “understand and appreciate the process of telling our stories”, it added.

The participants, the statement said, learnt the benefits of collaborating, developing, improving and promoting quality production that would be embraced by their audience and inspire the younger-generation.

The workshop was made possible through the combined efforts of the National Theatre and the Camargo Foundation.

GNA