By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Oct. 16, GNA - Lead electronics distributor, Electroland Ghana Limited, has officially partnered with Askof Production, organizers of Ghana's Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA), aimed at honoring women who are devoted to the welfare of humanity and are contributing their quota to society through charity and socio economic developmental projects.

The second editon of awards gala is slated for November 8, 2019, at the National Theater would not only confer honours on thriving Ghanaian women but would witness some thrilling musical performances from Cina Soul, Ofori Amponsah, Tiisha, Araya Afrika, Obkay, Kakla, among many others.

Under the theme: "Impacting Society Through Giving" this year's awards, would confer honours on women who have impacted the growth of the country in areas, such as Health Innovation and invention, politics, education, sports, showbiz among others.

Nominees for the 2019 Outstanding Woman of the Year category includes Afia Amankwaa Tamakloe, Velma Owusu- Bempah, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, Melissa Adarkwah and Tracy Boakye.

The likes of Nana Ama Mcbrown, Berla Mundi, Anne Kusi- Gyamfi, Regina Van-Helvet, Baciara Bentie Abigail and Martha Ankomah have all received nominations for the Brand Influencer of the Year category.

Meanwhile, tickets for this year's awards have been released with the regular tickets going for GH₵50.00 and VIP for GH₵100.00.

