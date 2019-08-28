news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Aug. 28, GNA - Evans Obeng Boateng, known in the music circles as "Nana Tito", has released a new single titled ''Alomo Ceci'' and it features the ''Chochomucho'' hitmaker, Bless.

The song, produced by “Kin Dee”, depicts a story of two love birds in pure contemporary highlife tunes that would thrill Ghanaian music lovers.

Nana Tito made his breakthrough last year having released "Somebody Needs You" hit track which featured legendary Ghanaian artistes Ofori Amponsah and Yaa Pono.

With a lot of singles to his credit, the Skyroon Entertainment signee has been tipped by many music lovers to sustain the Highlife vibe considering his uniqueness.

The video of the new single characterised by thrilling cinematography is available across various music platforms.

GNA