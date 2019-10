news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Oct. 13, GNA - Ms. Nana Aba Anamoah of GHOne TV, was adjudged the 'Media Personality of the Year' at the 2019 Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards held at the Accra International Conference Center last Saturday.

Ms. Anamoah saw off competition from the likes of Benard Avle (Citi FM), Patrick Osei Agyemang (Adom TV) and Abeiku Santana (Okay FM) to win the biggest award on the night.

Ms. Anamoah did not only take home the ultimate prize but also won 'Television Development Show Host of the Year'

The awards gala saw lots of media personalities honoured for excelling in their respective broadcasting fields.

Below is the full list of winners:

Radio Gospel Show Host Of The Year 2018-2019 – Johnson Adu Boahen – Angel FM

Best Radio Personality Western Region 2018-2019 – Nana Yaw Gyebi – GoodNews FM

Radio Female Presenter Of The Year 2018-2019 – Atiewin Mbillah-Lawson – Starr FM

Radio Sports Show Host Of The Year 2018–2019 – Dan Kwaku Yeboah – Peace FM

Radio Sports Program Of The Year 2018-2019 – Angel Sports – Angel FM (Ashanti Region)

Radio Newscaster Of The Year (Local Language) 2018-2019 – Akosua Ago Aboagye – Peace FM

Radio Newscaster Of The Year (English Language) 2018-2019 – Atiewin Mbillah-Lawson – Starr FM

Radio Dj Of The Year 2018-2019 – Mr. Kaxtro – Ultimate FM

Radio Development Show Host Of The Year 2018-2019 – Nana Yaa Konadu – Peace FM

Radio Reggae Show Host Of The Year 2018-2019 – Blak Kobby – 3FM

Best Radio Personality Greater Accra Region 2018-2019 – Francis Abban – Starr Fm

Best Radio Personality Ashanti Region 2018-2019 – Kwame Tanko – Angel FM

Best Radio Personality Northern Sector Of Ghana 2018-2019 – Anaakaa Warris – Radio Progress

TV Entertainment Program Of The Year 2018-2019 – Mcbrown’s Kitchen — UTV

TV Male Entertainment Show Host Of The Year 2018-2019 – Abeiku Santana — UTV

TV Female Entertainment Show Host Of The Year 2018-2019 – Akua Amoakowaa – Angel TV

TV Sports Program Of The Year 2018-2019 – Sports Station – TV3

TV Sports Show Host Of The Year 2018-2019 – Patrick Osei Agyemang (Songo) – Adom TV

TV Local Series Of The Year 2018-2019 – Boys Abre – UTV

TV Dev’t Show Host Of The Year 2018-2019 – Nana Aba Anamoah – Ghone TV

TV Reality Show Of The Year 2018-2019 – Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2018 – TV3

TV Discovery Of The Year 2018-2019 – Ayisha Yakubu – TV3

Digital TV Channel Of The Year 2018-2019 – Angel TV

TV News Program Of The Year 2018-2019 – News 360 – TV3

TV Female Newscaster Of The Year 2018-2019 – Serwaa Amihere — GhOne TV

Best Radio Personality Volta Region 2018-2019 – Mary Bedzo – Kekeli FM

Radio Morning Program Of The Year 2019-2019 – Morning Starr – Starr FM

Radio News Program Of The Year 2018-2019 – Accra Kasiebo — Accra FM

Radio Entertainment Talk Show Host 2018-2019 – Kwadwo Preko Dankwa – Starr FM/Kasapa FM

TV Female Presenter Of The Year 2018-2019 – Stacy Amoateng – Platinum Network

Radio Late Afternoon Show Host Of The Year 2018-2019 – Giovanni Caleb – 3 FM

TV Program Of The Year 2018-2019 – Adekye Nsroma – UTV

Radio Mid-Morning Show Host Of The Year 2018-2019 – Kofi Kum Bilson– Peace FM

Radio Morning Show Host Of The Year 2018-2019 – Kwame Nkrumah Tikesie – Okay FM

Radio Talk Show Host Of The Year 2018-2019 – Mugaabe Maase – XYZ/Power Fm

Television Morning Program Of The Year 2018-2019 – Good Morning Ghana – Metro TV

TV Morning Show Host Of The Year 2018-2019 – Johnnie Hughes – TV3

TV Station Of The Year 2018-2019 – UTV

Radio Station Of The Year 2018-2019 – Peace FM

Radio Program Of The Year 2018-2019 – 3Fm Drive – 3FM

Media Group Of The Year 2018-2019 – Despite Media Group

RTP Personality Of The Year 2018-2019 – Nana Aba Anamoah – GhOne TV

RTP Honoraries Of The Year 2019

Professor Dr Kwame Kyei – Owner Of Vision 1 FM, Light FM And Light TV

Alhaji Seidu Agongo – Owner – Accra FM, Class FM, Number 1 FM And CTV

Dennis Kojo Anderson – Owner – Praise TV Ghana

GNA