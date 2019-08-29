news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Aug. 29, GNA - The leadership of the Ashanti Regional Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has launched the “Asanteman Band” aimed at generating funds to help cater for aged musicians.

According to the Ashanti Regional Chairperson of MUSIGA, Madam Augustina Addison, the band could be hired by the general public for occasions like funerals, parties, crusades, weddings, among others.

The fund, is targeted at dealing with the plights of musicians aged 60 and above, especially those battling illness and others who are not in music business.

This historic initiative embarked upon by the Ashanti Region MUSIGA is the first of its kind to happen in Ghana.

Veteran musicians who graced the launch of the band include, Kofi Abraham, Nana Aboagye Dacosta, Juliet Antwi Amoah, Nana Yepemso, Baffour Kyei, Aseibu Amanfi, Joseph Mensah, Rev Mensah Bonsu, Yabs, Osuani Afirifa, among others.

GNA