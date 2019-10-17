news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 17, GNA - MTN Ghana is ready to delight its customers and the Ghanaian populace with melodious and fantastic gospel performances by renowned artists from Ghana and Nigeria at the 2019 edition of MTN Stands in Worship.



The concert will be held on Saturday, November 2, at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair La Accra at 4pm.

This year’s event is being celebrated on the theme “One Nation, One Voice.”

A statement issued in Accra by the Senior Corporate Communications Manager at MTN Ghana said artistes billed to perform that day include celebrated Nigerian gospel artist Prospa Ochimana known for his hit song “Ekwueme’’ as he leads an array of gospel musicians from Ghana, including Selina Boateng, Cwesi Oteng, Ceccy Twum, Joe Mettle, Elder Mireku, Akesse Breipong, Koda, and Diana Antwi Hamilton.

Mr Noel Kojo – Ganson, the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana, said. “We are pleased to bring this worship experience which has over the years proven to be very exciting.”

He said the concert would give MTN Ghana an opportunity to join their customers to give praise to God for his goodness.

“As a brand, we strive to make the lives of our customers brighter through events like “the MTN stands in worship concert,” he added.

With a commitment to bring the benefits of a connected world to every Ghanaian, MTN Ghana is giving people the opportunity to purchase a ticket via MoMo by dialing *713*6#.

Tickets worth GH¢20.00 and GH¢50.00 can be purchased via www.mtn.com/ticket.

All proceeds will be donated to charity.

The MTN Stands in Worship has grown and become one of the most sought-after events in MTN’s calendar and it has in the past featured renowned gospel artistes such as Donnie McClurkin, William McDowell, Sinach, Micah Stampley, Nathaniel Bassey, Patrick Duncan, Joe Mettle, Elder Mireku amongst others.

GNA