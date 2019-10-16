news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Oct. 16, GNA – Kofi Tano, known by his stage name as ‘Mr One’, has described rap music in Ghana as less ‘original’ and has set sights in redefining rap music with his unique style.

Rap music in Ghana has gone under what seems to be an unending evolution with various genres emerging over the past few years and some noticeable artistes including Reggie Rockstone, Lord Kenya, Sarkodie, among others, displaying the prowess in rap music.

But according to Mr. One, a budding act, rap music in Ghana in recent times had lost its originality, stating that pioneers in Ghana’s rap lost the authentic approach in defining what Ghanaian music should sound like.

“It takes someone who understands what rap stands for to hold on to the original trend and not get swayed or diluted with what floats in the mainstream rap music.

“My style is original and I would remain authentic in my style of rap. My new freestyle tells the world about Ghanaian rap and its unique sound. Listening to the freestyle will make the world appreciate the Ghanaian perspective of rap music,’’ he said.

Mr. One added that the precision, flow, style and delivery of his new rap song would awake the passion of many rap lovers and make them remember the golden days of Ghanaian rap. Watch freestyle: https://youtu.be/j16Y6KVoZGw.

GNA