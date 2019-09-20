news, story, article

By Muniratu Adams Zanzeh, GNA



Accra Sept. 20, GNA - Ms Farhat Muslim, the Chief Executive Officer of the Modest Fashion Ghana Limited has announced the beginning of maiden Modest Fashion show in Ghana at the Ghana Mini Golf Course Ridge from 1800 hours to 2100 hours on Saturday.

She said their aim was to showcase Modest designs and fashion mainstream, exposing them to top buyers, fashion editors, stylists and their conscious audience.

“We are focused on identifying, celebrating and supporting emerging fashion designers to propel their brands to international networks and experiences”, she said.

She said the Modest Fashion Week Accra, seeks to promote diversity in the fashion industry, as modesty transcended beyond religion and ethnicity and encouraged their target demography, which included; both Muslims and non-Muslims to attend in a fashionable and bold style.

She said individuals could get their tickets at the forecourt of the Ghana Mini Golf Course Ridge.

Ms Farhat said the Modest Fashion week was also a platform for Retailers, Beauty Entrepreneurs, and Exhibitors of Fashion brands to showcase their collection on the runway, exhibit, and market to a diverse audience structured to increase their Brand Affinity, and a business platform for international Marketing.

GNA